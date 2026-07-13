Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 50,114 Shares of Ooma, Inc. $OOMA

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA - Free Report) by 107.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,830 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 50,114 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.35% of Ooma worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P bought a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ooma by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,916 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 44,589 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Ooma by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,522 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Ooma by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ooma by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on OOMA. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ooma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ooma presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OOMA

Ooma Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $20.18 on Monday. Ooma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.08 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Ooma had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 3.17%.The firm had revenue of $81.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.84 million. Ooma has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.330-0.340 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ooma news, Director William D. Pearce sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $53,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 181,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,102.96. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 27,696 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $488,557.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 193,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,512.12. This represents a 12.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 93,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,292 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company's stock.

Ooma Profile

Ooma, Inc, headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a leading provider of communication services for residential and business customers. Since its founding in 2004, Ooma has built a cloud-based platform that leverages Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology to deliver voice, video and data services over broadband networks. The company went public on the New York Stock Exchange in 2015 under the ticker OOMA and has continued to expand its service portfolio to meet evolving customer demands.

For residential users, Ooma offers an all-in-one home phone service that includes its flagship Telo device, mobile and web applications, and optional smart home security features.

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