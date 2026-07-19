Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 60,618 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,816,772 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 60,618 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.22% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $167,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 4.7% during the third quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $86.05 on Friday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $88.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.90. The company has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.51.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.35 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O'Reilly Automotive

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,295,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,163,750. This represents a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $105,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,737,696. This trade represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O'Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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