Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 61,524 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210,247 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 61,524 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.25% of Analog Devices worth $328,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,096,149.94. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,442 shares of company stock worth $40,422,954. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ADI. Weiss Ratings upgraded Analog Devices from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus set a $460.00 price objective on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $432.71.

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Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $434.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.62 billion, a PE ratio of 64.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.37 and a 52-week high of $439.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $401.55 and a 200 day moving average of $340.66.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Analog Devices's payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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