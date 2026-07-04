Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Position in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,790,579 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 122,133 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.52% of Synchrony Financial worth $149,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,231,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,595,381 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $907,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,741 shares in the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,494,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 937,296 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $62,555,000 after buying an additional 646,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,134,903 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $431,999,000 after purchasing an additional 592,567 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 51,258 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $3,651,107.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 132,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,449,656.72. This trade represents a 27.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SYF stock opened at $76.20 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $73.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $63.08 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Synchrony Financial's revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial's payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SYF shares. BTIG Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SYF

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

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