Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. $BIPC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC - Free Report) by 94.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,129 shares of the company's stock after selling 303,164 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get BIPC alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIPC. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 38,425 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the company's stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,751 shares of the company's stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company's stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BIPC opened at $39.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.01. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $34.18 and a 1 year high of $51.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BIPC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell" and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield Infrastructure

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure NYSE: BIPC is a global owner, operator and investor in essential infrastructure assets. As the corporate class of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P., the company provides exposure to a diversified portfolio spanning utilities, transport, energy midstream and data infrastructure. Its holdings generate stable cash flows underpinned by regulated or long-term contracted revenue streams.

Since its formation in 2008 and U.S. listing in 2017, Brookfield Infrastructure has pursued a disciplined strategy of acquiring and managing high-quality infrastructure businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Brookfield Infrastructure, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brookfield Infrastructure wasn't on the list.

While Brookfield Infrastructure currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here