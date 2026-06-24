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Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN

Written by MarketBeat
June 24, 2026
Rivian Automotive logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • HSBC Holdings PLC cut its Rivian stake by 21% in the fourth quarter, selling 513,019 shares and leaving it with 1,926,165 shares valued at about $37.97 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains heavy, with hedge funds and other institutional investors holding 66.25% of Rivian’s stock. Several large funds, including Norges Bank, Renaissance Technologies, and Capital International Investors, added to or initiated positions.
  • Wall Street is still mixed on Rivian: the consensus rating is “Hold” with a $18.57 target price, while recent insider sales by the CEO and CFO and ongoing concerns about losses and cash burn continue to weigh on sentiment.
  • Five stocks we like better than Rivian Automotive.

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN - Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,926,165 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock after selling 513,019 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Rivian Automotive worth $37,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RIVN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $220,323,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,397,496 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $323,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012,386 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,769,844 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $409,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,717 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 496.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,305,236 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $31,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,353.6% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,058,284 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $28,281,000 after buying an additional 1,916,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RIVN. Weiss Ratings lowered Rivian Automotive from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Rivian Automotive from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Leerink Partners restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

More Rivian Automotive News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.10. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,023 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $128,368.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 887,007 shares in the company, valued at $14,192,112. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 34,818 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $522,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 922,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,290. The trade was a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,246. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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