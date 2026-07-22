Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,683 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 94,086 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.32% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $28,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danske Bank A S grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company's stock.

Get FRT alerts: Sign Up

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $125.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $89.99 and a 52 week high of $126.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.65.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Federal Realty Investment Trust's payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $127.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust NYSE: FRT is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty's portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Federal Realty Investment Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Federal Realty Investment Trust wasn't on the list.

While Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here