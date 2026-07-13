Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 260.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,770 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at BWX Technologies

In other news, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $505,757.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,440,477. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 202,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,472,181.71. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWX Technologies stock opened at $185.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.04. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.72 and a 12-month high of $241.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $860.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. BWX Technologies's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWXT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded BWX Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $228.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BWX Technologies

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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