Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,902,205 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 193,322 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 0.9% of Hsbc Holdings PLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.50% of Cisco Systems worth $1,534,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,545 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Storen Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Bayban purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. AG Campbell Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,970 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst and news coverage continues to emphasize Cisco’s AI infrastructure orders, enterprise networking refresh cycle, and security growth, which support the bullish case for revenue and earnings momentum. Article Title

Analyst and news coverage continues to emphasize Cisco’s AI infrastructure orders, enterprise networking refresh cycle, and security growth, which support the bullish case for revenue and earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Cisco was also highlighted in AI-focused stock screens and feature articles as a beneficiary of surging demand tied to AI infrastructure, reinforcing expectations that the company can keep growing into its premium valuation. Article Title

Cisco was also highlighted in AI-focused stock screens and feature articles as a beneficiary of surging demand tied to AI infrastructure, reinforcing expectations that the company can keep growing into its premium valuation. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around Cisco’s push into quantum security and enterprise AI adds to the view that the company is expanding beyond traditional networking into higher-growth markets. Article Title

Coverage around Cisco’s push into quantum security and enterprise AI adds to the view that the company is expanding beyond traditional networking into higher-growth markets. Neutral Sentiment: A report on Cisco keeping access to a restricted AI model through Project Glasswing is notable, but the direct financial impact on the stock is unclear so far. Article Title

A report on Cisco keeping access to a restricted AI model through Project Glasswing is notable, but the direct financial impact on the stock is unclear so far. Neutral Sentiment: One article argued Cisco may be overvalued at 7.01x sales, even while acknowledging that AI demand and security strength help justify the premium. That suggests valuation is becoming a bigger watch item for investors after the stock’s strong run. Article Title

One article argued Cisco may be overvalued at 7.01x sales, even while acknowledging that AI demand and security strength help justify the premium. That suggests valuation is becoming a bigger watch item for investors after the stock’s strong run. Negative Sentiment: Cisco EVP Thimaya Subaiya sold 7,127 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, which is not necessarily a bearish signal but can still weigh on sentiment. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. CICC Research upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC raised Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $122.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $119.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $471.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.72 and a 1 year high of $130.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,761 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $316,438.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 180,877 shares in the company, valued at $20,730,312.97. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $840,780.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 246,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,937,315.36. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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