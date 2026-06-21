Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,626 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 60,414 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.41% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $182,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,599.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eileen Wynne sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,582.68, for a total value of $530,197.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,758.76. This represents a 24.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total value of $49,636,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 205,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,769,463.45. This represents a 12.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 113,043 shares of company stock worth $160,843,106 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $1,563.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.74, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.69. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $671.18 and a one year high of $1,714.09. The company's 50 day moving average price is $1,546.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,230.09.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio is 57.68%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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