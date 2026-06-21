Top 5 Stocks to Buy Now
→ SpaceX will mint billionaires. You won't be one of them. (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)tc pixel

Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Written by MarketBeat
June 21, 2026
Monolithic Power Systems logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • HSBC Holdings PLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, bringing its holding to 200,626 shares worth about $182.3 million.
  • Analysts remain broadly bullish on MPWR, with 12 Buy ratings and 3 Hold ratings; the consensus price target is $1,599.17 after recent target hikes from Wells Fargo and Stifel.
  • Monolithic Power Systems posted strong quarterly results, beating EPS and revenue estimates, while also announcing a $2.00 quarterly dividend payable July 15.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,626 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 60,414 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.41% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $182,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,599.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eileen Wynne sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,582.68, for a total value of $530,197.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,758.76. This represents a 24.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total value of $49,636,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 205,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,769,463.45. This represents a 12.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 113,043 shares of company stock worth $160,843,106 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $1,563.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.74, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.69. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $671.18 and a one year high of $1,714.09. The company's 50 day moving average price is $1,546.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,230.09.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio is 57.68%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Monolithic Power Systems Right Now?

Before you consider Monolithic Power Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Monolithic Power Systems wasn't on the list.

While Monolithic Power Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google Cover
7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

Looking for the next FAANG stock before everyone has heard about it? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts think might become the next trillion dollar tech company.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Gravity Check: Houston, SpaceX Has a Valuation Problem
Gravity Check: Houston, SpaceX Has a Valuation Problem
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 16, 2026
tc pixel
Goldman Sachs just told you what to buy (most people missed it)
Goldman Sachs just told you what to buy (most people missed it)
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
3 ETFs Giving Ready-Made Access to the Discounted International Small-Cap Space
3 ETFs Giving Ready-Made Access to the Discounted International Small-Cap Space
By Nathan Reiff | June 14, 2026
Mission Control: Floating In SpaceX's Record-Breaking Orbit
Mission Control: Floating In SpaceX's Record-Breaking Orbit
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Announces Launch Date for Its Next 3 BlueBird Satellites
AST SpaceMobile Announces Launch Date for Its Next 3 BlueBird Satellites
By Jessica Mitacek | June 16, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
These 5 Companies Just Made a Massive Bet on Themselves
These 5 Companies Just Made a Massive Bet on Themselves
By Thomas Hughes | June 15, 2026
Cheap Thrills: Why These 3 Entertainment Stocks Are Soaring
Cheap Thrills: Why These 3 Entertainment Stocks Are Soaring
By Dan Schmidt | June 17, 2026

Recent Videos

These Memory Stocks Will Print Millionaires (Apple CEO Just Confirmed It)
These Memory Stocks Will Print Millionaires (Apple CEO Just Confirmed It)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Fed Just Changed Everything. Your Portfolio Isn‘t Ready for What‘s Coming.
The Fed Just Changed Everything. Your Portfolio Isn't Ready for What's Coming.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
History is About to Be Made... [Last Big Wealth Opportunity For a Decade]
History is About to Be Made... [Last Big Wealth Opportunity For a Decade]
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines