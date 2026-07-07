Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN - Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,708 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,251 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.17% of Tyson Foods worth $34,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,679 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,527 shares of the company's stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 818 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company's stock.

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Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $58.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.83. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.56 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.81%.The company's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Tyson Foods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. Mizuho assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $69.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSN

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc NYSE: TSN is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world's largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

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