Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,617 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,570 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.34% of Roper Technologies worth $155,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,477,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,553,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,656 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,092,005 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,266,604,000 after acquiring an additional 105,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,573 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,172,099,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,873,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,861,975 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $828,821,000 after purchasing an additional 184,644 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROP opened at $330.26 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $339.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.96 and a fifty-two week high of $575.77.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 21.12%.The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $464.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $472.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Roper Technologies

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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