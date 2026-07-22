Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC $APTV

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Free Report) by 74.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,952 shares of the auto parts company's stock after purchasing an additional 182,098 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.20% of Aptiv worth $29,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,905 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 34,728 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unified Investment Management boosted its stake in Aptiv by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 12,384 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. President Capital began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $82.50 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $81.32 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aptiv from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $105.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aptiv

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $57.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.18. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.68 and a fifty-two week high of $88.93.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 163,752 shares in the company, valued at $12,821,781.60. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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