Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 128.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,721 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 47,081 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Astera Labs were worth $14,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALAB. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in Astera Labs by 2,496.6% during the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,611,194 shares of the company's stock worth $268,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,144 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Astera Labs by 1,298.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,421,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,643 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Astera Labs in the third quarter valued at about $209,599,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Astera Labs by 577.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,127,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $220,733,000 after purchasing an additional 960,899 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $148,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Astera Labs from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Astera Labs from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $254.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALAB

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In other news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total transaction of $116,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 5,064,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,470,141,033.90. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $19,692,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 319,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,420,457.43. This trade represents a 36.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 2,161,256 shares of company stock valued at $459,844,296 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $398.00 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.85 and a 1-year high of $440.99. The company has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 268.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 3.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.80 and a 200-day moving average of $194.71.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The business had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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