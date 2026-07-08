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Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Crane $CR

Written by MarketBeat
July 8, 2026
Crane logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • HSBC Holdings PLC increased its stake in Crane by 92.7% in the fourth quarter, buying an additional 54,619 shares and bringing its total holding to 113,556 shares valued at about $21.2 million.
  • Crane reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $1.65 beating estimates and revenue of $696.4 million, up 24.9% from a year earlier. The company also issued FY 2026 guidance of $6.65 to $6.85 EPS.
  • The company recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.255 per share, and analysts currently have a consensus Buy rating on the stock with an average price target of $226.33.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR - Free Report) by 92.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,556 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 54,619 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.20% of Crane worth $21,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in Crane by 314.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 74,801 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 56,768 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 44.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,787 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $33,843,000 after buying an additional 56,324 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the third quarter worth approximately $3,709,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,679 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $169,282,000 after buying an additional 35,441 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 107,804 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $19,882,000 after acquiring an additional 14,830 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $218.59 on Wednesday. Crane has a twelve month low of $159.58 and a twelve month high of $226.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.74 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.The business's revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. Analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Crane's payout ratio is currently 18.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Crane from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Crane from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Crane from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $226.33.

View Our Latest Report on Crane

Insider Activity at Crane

In other Crane news, Director Susan D. Lynch acquired 150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $177.38 per share, with a total value of $26,607.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 370 shares in the company, valued at $65,630.60. This represents a 68.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company's stock.

About Crane

(Free Report)

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Crane (NYSE:CR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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