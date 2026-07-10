Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 1,202.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 76,002 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on HALO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.60.

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Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, Director Mahesh Krishnan sold 7,304 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $547,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,084,650. This trade represents a 33.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $1,435,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 767,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,088,215. The trade was a 2.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 74,102 shares of company stock worth $5,205,798 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ HALO opened at $78.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.84. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.64 and a 1 year high of $82.26. The business's fifty day moving average is $70.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $376.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.60 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.91% and a net margin of 23.13%.The company's revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

Further Reading

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