Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,854 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 102,119 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.26% of Quanta Services worth $166,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the construction company's stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the construction company's stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the construction company's stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the construction company's stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $704.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a PE ratio of 96.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $358.38 and a 52 week high of $788.75. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $690.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $565.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Quanta Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $784.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $570.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $538.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $635.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $733.87.

View Our Latest Report on PWR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. This trade represents a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total value of $20,032,294.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 16,508 shares in the company, valued at $12,722,880.68. This represents a 61.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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