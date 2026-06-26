Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $12.90 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,340 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,105 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $12,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,298 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $205,827,000 after buying an additional 35,448 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,202,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,937,229 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,472,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,774 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,807 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CHKP. Piper Sandler lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $146.50.

View Our Latest Report on Check Point Software Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Check Point Software Technologies news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $3,507,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $562,242.24. The trade was a 86.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company's stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $122.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $112.23 and a 52 week high of $232.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.08.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $668.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.55 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 38.37%.The company's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report).

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