Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $14.17 Million Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR - Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,813 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 44,977 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $14,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,550 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 309.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,245 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 89,390 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 41.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,811,775 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $70,931,000 after purchasing an additional 526,877 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,956 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 131.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company's stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 1.0%

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $36.75 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $44.38. The company's fifty day moving average price is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $242.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $243.78 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 23.25%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an "underperform" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rexford Industrial Realty

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 33,299 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $1,181,115.53. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 33,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,115.53. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

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