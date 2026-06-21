Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $144.53 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,647,264 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Corning worth $144,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayban bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Corning by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,403 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, CFO Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $925,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total transaction of $4,124,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,301.10. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.46, for a total transaction of $18,646,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 908,353 shares in the company, valued at $169,371,500.38. This trade represents a 9.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 160,655 shares of company stock valued at $30,692,560 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Corning Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of GLW stock opened at $195.28 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.25. The company has a market cap of $168.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.44, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Corning's dividend payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $223.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corning

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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