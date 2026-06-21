Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $158.40 Million Holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,736,654 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 350,579 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.21% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $158,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in O'Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY opened at $86.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.94. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The company has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.35 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,295,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,750. This represents a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $230,098.65. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,680. This represents a 39.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on O'Reilly Automotive

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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