Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.63 Million Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 92.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,475 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 95,434 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTSI. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $134,164,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 986,438 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $122,802,000 after acquiring an additional 634,903 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 170,782.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 569,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $97,465,000 after acquiring an additional 568,704 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,397,000. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 43,268 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total transaction of $16,363,957.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,574.20. This trade represents a 86.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 15,828 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.75, for a total transaction of $5,789,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,040,776.75. The trade was a 29.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,096 shares of company stock valued at $28,760,941. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $263.08 on Tuesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.16 and a fifty-two week high of $418.90. The stock's 50-day moving average is $346.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.89, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.65.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $288.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 16.46%.The firm's revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. Analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $250.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $330.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

Further Reading

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