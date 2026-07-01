Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in The New York Times Company $NYT

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT - Free Report) by 162.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,303 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 15,029 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in New York Times were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NYT. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in New York Times by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,640 shares of the company's stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in New York Times by 690.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 22,853 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William Bardeen sold 4,121 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $320,819.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,496. This trade represents a 22.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 9,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $693,540.00. Following the sale, the director owned 28,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,193,821.14. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,920. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $69.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.55. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.03 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. New York Times had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 13.18%.The firm had revenue of $712.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $699.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. New York Times's dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NYT. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of New York Times from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group set a $80.00 price objective on New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on New York Times from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.22.

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About New York Times

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

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