Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $186.31 Million Stock Position in Edison International $EIX

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,102,735 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 66,680 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.81% of Edison International worth $186,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd lifted its holdings in Edison International by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,163.60. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Edison International Price Performance

EIX stock opened at $75.63 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $71.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.59. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Edison International has a 12 month low of $49.14 and a 12 month high of $76.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.8775 dividend. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Edison International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Edison International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edison International

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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