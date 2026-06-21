Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $214.06 Million Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,559 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 3,573 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Stryker worth $214,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, DJE Kapital AG bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $397.00 to $379.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $395.33.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares in the company, valued at $601,005,282.40. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total value of $992,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 177 shares in the company, valued at $50,170.65. This represents a 95.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $308.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $281.00 and a 1-year high of $404.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $313.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.74%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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