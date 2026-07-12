Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Home BancShares, Inc. $HOMB

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB - Free Report) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,024 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 47,870 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Home BancShares were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $66,673,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,423,768 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $567,372,000 after purchasing an additional 621,751 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Home BancShares by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,900 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 48,053 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $2,658,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home BancShares news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 100,000 shares of Home BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.96 per share, with a total value of $2,696,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,798,926 shares in the company, valued at $156,339,044.96. This trade represents a 1.75% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $81,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at $125,654.85. This trade represents a 39.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 6.39% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Home BancShares from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Piper Sandler set a $33.00 price target on Home BancShares and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark started coverage on Home BancShares in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Zacks Research lowered Home BancShares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Home BancShares from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home BancShares has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HOMB

Home BancShares Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE HOMB traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.73. 2,230,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,759. The business's fifty day moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average is $27.77. Home BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 32.48%.The company had revenue of $266.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Home BancShares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.57%.

Home BancShares Profile

Home BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company based in Conway, Arkansas, operating through its primary subsidiary, Home Bank, National Association. Founded in March 1999, the company provides a comprehensive suite of banking services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and public entities. These services encompass deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury management, and wealth management solutions.

The company's core products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts, as well as a variety of loan offerings such as commercial real estate financing, equipment loans, agricultural lending, and residential mortgages.

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