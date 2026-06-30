Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,678 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 10,461 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company's stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts: Sign Up

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.2%

TOL opened at $164.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $142.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.87. Toll Brothers Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.25 and a twelve month high of $168.36.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Toll Brothers's payout ratio is 7.87%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In related news, COO Robert Parahus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total transaction of $1,122,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 23,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,574.62. This represents a 24.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 77,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.58, for a total value of $12,206,507.06. Following the sale, the chairman owned 321,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,302,264.48. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 86,457 shares of company stock valued at $13,468,657 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. Argus set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Toll Brothers from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group raised Toll Brothers from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on TOL

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Toll Brothers, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Toll Brothers wasn't on the list.

While Toll Brothers currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here