Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF - Free Report) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,166 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 24,628 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 12,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 242 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 1,626.9% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SF. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $86.00 target price (down from $89.00) on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $136.00 to $92.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:SF opened at $75.22 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.32. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $89.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.51 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company's revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Stifel Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Founded in 1890, the firm has grown into a full‐service brokerage and investment banking organization serving individual investors, corporations and institutions. Through its principal subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, the company delivers a broad array of financial products and services backed by research‐driven insights.

The firm's main business activities are organized into two core segments: Private Client Group and Institutional Group.

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