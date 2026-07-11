Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.38 Million Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI - Free Report) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,893 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 28,132 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,221,808 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $362,132,000 after purchasing an additional 36,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,214 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $252,386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,674 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,542,166 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $225,389,000 after purchasing an additional 47,062 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,109,595 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $187,037,000 after purchasing an additional 380,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Donaldson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,010,010 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $178,224,000 after purchasing an additional 15,799 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Donaldson from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Donaldson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Donaldson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.83.

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Donaldson Stock Performance

DCI stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $85.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.03 and a 1-year high of $112.84.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 11.52%.The business had revenue of $995.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Donaldson's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.940-4.010 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Donaldson's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Donaldson's payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Owens sold 13,753 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $1,226,905.13. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,023.65. This trade represents a 37.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc NYSE: DCI is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson's product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

Further Reading

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