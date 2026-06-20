Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $363.55 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,447,793 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 882,642 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.22% of Uber Technologies worth $363,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 245.0% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $71.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here