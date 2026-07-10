Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $4.85 Million Position in The Western Union Company $WU

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU - Free Report) by 221.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,789 shares of the credit services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 358,877 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.17% of Western Union worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of Western Union by 606.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,265 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 1,546.5% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,331 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,341 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Western Union by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday. They set an "underweight" rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Western Union from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $8.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WU

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of WU stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Western Union (NYSE:WU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.15). Western Union had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The firm had revenue of $963.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Western Union has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.0%. Western Union's payout ratio is currently 69.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Giovanni Angelini sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $56,820.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 311,292 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,947,935.24. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Benjamin Carlton Adams sold 19,924 shares of Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $183,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 234,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,179.47. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company's stock.

About Western Union

Western Union Company NYSE: WU is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. The company enables individuals and businesses to send and receive money through a variety of channels, including its vast agent network, online platforms, and mobile applications. Core services include person-to-person money transfers, business-to-business cross-border payments, bill payment services and prepaid card programs.

Through its digital offerings, Western Union provides customers with the ability to initiate transfers via its website and mobile app, as well as track transactions in real time.

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