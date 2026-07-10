Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $5.28 Million Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM - Free Report) by 544.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,747 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 62,298 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 40.5% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,340,202 shares of the company's stock worth $100,783,000 after acquiring an additional 386,333 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,868,196 shares of the company's stock valued at $742,088,000 after purchasing an additional 662,230 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 60,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 34,610 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,247,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,022,009 shares of the company's stock worth $73,493,000 after purchasing an additional 97,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. China Renaissance reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $63.20.

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Trip.com Group Trading Up 0.1%

TCOM opened at $41.43 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $38.04 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.37.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 48.26%.Trip.com Group's revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group NASDAQ: TCOM is a China-based online travel services company that provides a broad range of consumer and business travel products. The company operates consumer-facing travel platforms and mobile apps that enable users to search, book and manage hotel reservations, airline tickets, packaged tours, rail travel, car rentals, airport transfers and local activities. It also offers corporate travel management and B2B solutions that support travel suppliers and downstream distribution partners.

Headquartered in Shanghai, Trip.com Group serves customers across China and increasingly in international markets through a portfolio of brands and global distribution channels.

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