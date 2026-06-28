Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $5.58 Million Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) by 93.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,557 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JLL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,720.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 13,200.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

Key Jones Lang LaSalle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Jones Lang LaSalle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded JLL from “Hold” to “Strong-Buy,” a direct bullish signal for the stock. Zacks.com

Zacks Research upgraded from “Hold” to “Strong-Buy,” a direct bullish signal for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $22.53 from $22.34, indicating improved expectations for this year’s earnings. MarketBeat JLL estimates

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $22.53 from $22.34, indicating improved expectations for this year’s earnings. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027 and Q2 2027 EPS forecasts, reinforcing a more optimistic near-term outlook for Jones Lang LaSalle. MarketBeat JLL estimates

The firm also increased Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027 and Q2 2027 EPS forecasts, reinforcing a more optimistic near-term outlook for Jones Lang LaSalle. Positive Sentiment: JLL was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 Strong Buy lists, including its “best value stocks” list, which may draw additional investor attention. New Strong Buy Stocks for June 25th

JLL was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 Strong Buy lists, including its “best value stocks” list, which may draw additional investor attention. Neutral Sentiment: Jones Lang LaSalle also announced details for its second-quarter 2026 earnings call, scheduled for July 30, which is a routine upcoming event rather than a new operating update. JLL earnings release and conference call

Jones Lang LaSalle also announced details for its second-quarter 2026 earnings call, scheduled for July 30, which is a routine upcoming event rather than a new operating update. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates slightly, suggesting some caution about longer-term profitability despite the stronger near-term view. MarketBeat JLL estimates

Insider Transactions at Jones Lang LaSalle

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 403 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $118,941.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,112.94. This trade represents a 7.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JLL. UBS Group raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $394.00.

Read Our Latest Report on JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $314.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $308.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.29. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $246.07 and a 52 week high of $363.06.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.35%.The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 22.84 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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