Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $56.34 Million Stock Position in AECOM $ACM

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,229 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 198,525 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.46% of AECOM worth $56,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 280 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of AECOM by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AECOM by 189.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its stake in AECOM by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 362 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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AECOM Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $67.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average of $86.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93. AECOM has a 52-week low of $66.55 and a 52-week high of $135.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. AECOM had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. AECOM's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. AECOM's payout ratio is presently 32.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Lara Poloni acquired 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.63 per share, for a total transaction of $298,341.12. Following the purchase, the president directly owned 153,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,890.98. The trade was a 2.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy Rudd acquired 4,225 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.02 per share, with a total value of $300,059.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,099,541.14. This represents a 3.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,869 shares of company stock worth $699,391. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACM. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on AECOM from $142.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AECOM from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AECOM from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $115.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACM

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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