Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $5.65 Million Holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp $TRI

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NASDAQ:TRI - Free Report) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,772 shares of the company's stock after selling 122,893 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TLT Family Holdco ULC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth about $865,442,000. SEG Family Corp. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $659,930,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 461.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,253,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $349,996,000 after buying an additional 1,851,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,417,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,802,312 shares of the company's stock worth $369,597,000 after acquiring an additional 665,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company's stock.

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Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI stock opened at $88.81 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Corp has a one year low of $76.28 and a one year high of $218.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.44 and a 200-day moving average of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.93%.The business's revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Thomson Reuters's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TRI. Scotiabank set a $138.00 price objective on Thomson Reuters and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $85.00 target price on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings cut Thomson Reuters from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities restated a "buy" rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $143.92.

Read Our Latest Report on TRI

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters is a global provider of information and technology solutions for professional markets, including financial services, legal, tax and accounting, and media industries. The company delivers a range of data, analytics and software tools designed to help customers make informed decisions, manage risk and stay compliant with evolving regulations. Its key offerings include the Eikon financial data platform, Westlaw legal research service, Checkpoint tax and accounting solution, and Reuters News, which supplies real‐time journalism to media organizations worldwide.

Formed in 2008 through the merger of Canada's Thomson Corporation (founded in 1934) and the UK's Reuters Group (established in 1851), Thomson Reuters has built on a legacy of journalistic integrity and information innovation.

Further Reading

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