Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $7.12 Million Stake in BlackBerry Limited $BB

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB - Free Report) by 1,501.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,890,023 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,772,039 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.32% of BlackBerry worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,414 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 4,195 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $48,494.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 120,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,394,875.84. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 28,272 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $317,211.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 937,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,900.12. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 60,901 shares of company stock worth $715,013 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BB shares. TD upped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackBerry from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.20 to $10.30 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BB

BlackBerry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.40 and a beta of 2.20. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.59.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 10.31%.The business had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. BlackBerry's revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. BlackBerry has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.040 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited, formerly known as Research In Motion (RIM), is a Canadian enterprise software and cybersecurity company based in Waterloo, Ontario. Since its founding in 1984, the firm has evolved from a pioneer in mobile devices into a specialist in secure communications, endpoint management, and embedded systems software. BlackBerry's core mission today centers on delivering security-first solutions that protect critical data and infrastructure across diverse industries.

At the heart of BlackBerry's offerings is the BlackBerry Spark® platform, which combines unified endpoint management (UEM), secure communications, and artificial intelligence–driven threat detection into a single framework.

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