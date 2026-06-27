Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $8.84 Million Stake in Ryder System, Inc. $R

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R - Free Report) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,120 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 29,237 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.12% of Ryder System worth $8,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in R. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $1,622,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 413,493 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $79,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Ryder System by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,867 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Ryder System by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,958 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,843 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ryder System from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ryder System from $253.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $239.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Ryder System from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $249.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ryder System

Ryder System Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $260.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.57. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.67 and a 12-month high of $284.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.25. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 3.91%.The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business's revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.050-14.80 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ryder System's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryder System news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total value of $149,910.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 22,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,781,748.60. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $169,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,569.46. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

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