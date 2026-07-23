Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $9.40 Million Position in Nova Ltd. $NVMI

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI - Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,810 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 5,305 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Nova worth $9,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVMI. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nova by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 607,344 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $194,144,000 after buying an additional 394,544 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its holdings in Nova by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 508,641 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $167,115,000 after acquiring an additional 376,974 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,568,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Nova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,158,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nova by 69.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 359,221 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $98,857,000 after acquiring an additional 146,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sarit Sagiv sold 454 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.52, for a total value of $243,580.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,046,750.52. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gabriel Waisman sold 2,966 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.30, for a total transaction of $1,486,855.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,714 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,394,328.20. This represents a 9.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,798 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,266. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Nova Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NVMI opened at $454.42 on Thursday. Nova Ltd. has a 12 month low of $232.73 and a 12 month high of $615.99. The firm's 50 day moving average is $504.75 and its 200-day moving average is $475.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.74.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. Nova had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 29.21%.The business had revenue of $235.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Nova has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nova Ltd. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVMI shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Nova in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Nova from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Nova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Nova from $500.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Nova from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nova has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $556.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVMI

About Nova

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd NASDAQ: NVMI develops and supplies advanced metrology and process control systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company's core product line includes spectroscopic ellipsometry and scatterometry tools designed to measure film thickness, critical dimensions, overlay alignment and other key parameters that drive yield and performance in integrated circuit fabrication.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Nova Measuring Instruments has established itself as a critical partner to leading semiconductor foundries and device manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI - Free Report).

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