Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Holdings in Camden Property Trust $CPT

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 523,824 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 17,270 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.51% of Camden Property Trust worth $57,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,900 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,178 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Camden Property Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Camden Property Trust to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $114.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $117.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $96.53 and a 1-year high of $117.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.78. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $108.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 24.69%.The company had revenue of $390.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.690 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Camden Property Trust's payout ratio is presently 118.44%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

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