Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Position in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB - Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,832 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 50,314 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.34% of Biogen worth $88,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $464,408,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,815,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 39,074.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 798,774 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $140,576,000 after buying an additional 796,735 shares during the last quarter. Employees Provident Fund Board bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $123,931,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 6,828.4% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 517,275 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $64,965,000 after acquiring an additional 509,809 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Biogen

Here are the key news stories impacting Biogen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Biogen’s planned RayThera acquisition expands its immunology pipeline with multiple anti-inflammatory assets, which could improve future growth opportunities and make the company less dependent on a single therapeutic area. Reuters article

Biogen’s planned RayThera acquisition expands its immunology pipeline with multiple anti-inflammatory assets, which could improve future growth opportunities and make the company less dependent on a single therapeutic area. Positive Sentiment: Needham reiterated a Buy rating and set a $255 price target, signaling that some analysts see the deal as supportive of Biogen’s long-term earnings potential. TipRanks article

Needham reiterated a rating and set a price target, signaling that some analysts see the deal as supportive of Biogen’s long-term earnings potential. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Biogen to $224 from $206, which may have helped reinforce bullish sentiment around the stock. Benzinga article

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Biogen to from $206, which may have helped reinforce bullish sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Biogen shares were also reported to be outperforming peers even as broader healthcare stocks declined, suggesting relative strength rather than a company-specific selloff. MarketWatch article

Biogen shares were also reported to be outperforming peers even as broader healthcare stocks declined, suggesting relative strength rather than a company-specific selloff. Negative Sentiment: An investor alert from Pomerantz LLP disclosed an investigation into claims on behalf of Biogen investors, which could add legal overhang and keep some pressure on sentiment. PR Newswire article

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB stock opened at $196.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.94. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.05 and a twelve month high of $205.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Biogen's revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.250-15.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Biogen from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $214.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Biogen from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore started coverage on Biogen in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $217.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Biogen

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

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