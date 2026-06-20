Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,257 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 53,201 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.26% of Intuit worth $476,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $785,564,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 23.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 886 shares of the software maker's stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 12.2% during the second quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software maker's stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $275.00 target price (down from $375.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Intuit from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $360.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $511.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $267.00 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $259.23 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The company's 50 day moving average is $349.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.22. The company has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's payout ratio is 29.07%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $309.71 per share, with a total value of $154,855.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $541,992.50. The trade was a 40.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.20, for a total value of $80,144.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,252.40. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 955 shares of company stock valued at $273,855 over the last ninety days. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Intuit

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About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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