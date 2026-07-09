Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Position in Synaptics Incorporated $SYNA

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA - Free Report) by 115.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,101 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.28% of Synaptics worth $8,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Synaptics by 469.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 814,684 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $60,304,000 after acquiring an additional 671,647 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,529,713 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $446,241,000 after acquiring an additional 594,235 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 186.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 443,441 shares of the software maker's stock worth $28,744,000 after acquiring an additional 288,523 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $15,670,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Synaptics by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 544,973 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $37,243,000 after purchasing an additional 184,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company's stock.

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Synaptics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $123.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.28 and a 1 year high of $149.11. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $127.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.96. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.49, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.97.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 4.10%.The firm had revenue of $294.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Synaptics has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Synaptics

In other Synaptics news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $102,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 83,434 shares in the company, valued at $12,306,515. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Esther Song sold 8,833 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $1,246,954.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,753,472.57. The trade was a 41.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 16,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,694 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Synaptics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Synaptics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $134.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Synaptics

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

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