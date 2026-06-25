Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,223 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 82,089 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Bloom Energy worth $29,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,765 shares of the company's stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of BE stock opened at $323.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $92.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6,476.42 and a beta of 3.73. The firm's 50-day moving average is $272.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.38. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $349.99.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm set a $225.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $224.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bloom Energy

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $4,084,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 212,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,371,303.95. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total value of $16,372,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 238,333 shares in the company, valued at $70,949,350.77. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 230,274 shares of company stock valued at $58,696,472 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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