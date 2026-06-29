Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $2.83 Million in Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,604 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,826,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Columbia Sportswear at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COLM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,921,493 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $105,859,000 after purchasing an additional 96,260 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,128 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $63,967,000 after buying an additional 190,453 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,097,123 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $60,441,000 after acquiring an additional 13,499 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 3.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,003,611 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $52,489,000 after acquiring an additional 31,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 589,882 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $32,497,000 after acquiring an additional 119,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on COLM. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Columbia Sportswear

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 4,150 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $281,992.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 132,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,994,949.20. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,329 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $81,387.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,260 shares of the company's stock, valued at $505,842.40. This represents a 13.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 9,559 shares of company stock valued at $639,923 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.90% of the company's stock.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

COLM stock opened at $64.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.93. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $69.06.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $779.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.26 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-4.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.460--0.370 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Columbia Sportswear's payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

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