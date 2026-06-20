Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,766,636 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 135,380 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.18% of NextEra Energy worth $302,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westmount Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $107.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut NextEra Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.1%

NEE opened at $86.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.27. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.20 and a twelve month high of $98.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

More NextEra Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded NextEra Energy (NEE) to strong-buy , reinforcing bullish sentiment around the company’s utility scale, clean-energy portfolio, and earnings outlook.

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded to , reinforcing bullish sentiment around the company’s utility scale, clean-energy portfolio, and earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: UBS analyst William Appicelli initiated a Buy rating, citing potential synergy gains from the Dominion transaction and upside tied to rising power demand from data centers.

UBS analyst William Appicelli initiated a rating, citing potential synergy gains from the Dominion transaction and upside tied to rising power demand from data centers. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles highlighted NEE as a beneficiary of structural electricity demand growth, especially from artificial intelligence data centers, EV adoption, and the broader need for reliable baseload power.

Several recent articles highlighted as a beneficiary of structural electricity demand growth, especially from artificial intelligence data centers, EV adoption, and the broader need for reliable baseload power. Positive Sentiment: One analysis argued the stock could be undervalued based on the Dominion data-center story, suggesting investors may be underestimating future growth potential. NextEra Energy (NEE) Stock Could Be 8.5% Undervalued on Its Dominion Data Center Story

One analysis argued the stock could be based on the Dominion data-center story, suggesting investors may be underestimating future growth potential. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also emphasized NextEra’s clean-energy expansion, renewables backlog, and stable cash flow generation, which support its long-term earnings growth profile. Will NextEra Gain by Generating Power From Multiple Clean Sources?

Coverage also emphasized NextEra’s clean-energy expansion, renewables backlog, and stable cash flow generation, which support its long-term earnings growth profile. Neutral Sentiment: The latest Zacks note said NEE recently outperformed the market in a single session, reflecting renewed interest, but the stock has still been under pressure over the prior month and quarter. NextEra Energy (NEE) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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