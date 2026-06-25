Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,606 shares of the company's stock after selling 720,390 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.05% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $19,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 38,920,294 shares of the company's stock worth $786,190,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,687,000 after purchasing an additional 45,395 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,608,387 shares of the company's stock valued at $112,618,000 after purchasing an additional 228,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 167.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 172,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 108,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company's stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 3.0%

TEVA stock opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.84. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Richard Daniell sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 55,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,727. This trade represents a 34.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine Fox sold 21,258 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $750,619.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 63,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,247,375.57. This trade represents a 25.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 465,931 shares of company stock worth $16,332,989. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEVA. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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