Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stake in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,755,007 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 264,007 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.30% of Salesforce worth $729,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $398.00 to $287.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Salesforce from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $257.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Salesforce News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CRM stock opened at $151.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.80 and a 1-year high of $276.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.42 and a 200 day moving average of $204.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.Salesforce's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Salesforce, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Salesforce wasn't on the list.

While Salesforce currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here