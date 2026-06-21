Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,119,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 137,685 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.10% of T-Mobile US worth $227,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 465,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $94,584,000 after purchasing an additional 33,813 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $18,583,000 after buying an additional 21,307 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in T-Mobile US by 4.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,472,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $352,583,000 after buying an additional 65,400 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 80,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $19,330,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $20,010,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at $35,623,713.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andre Almeida purchased 5,097 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,798,673. This trade represents a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $181.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $196.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.31. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.02 and a 52 week high of $261.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $189.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TMUS. Freedom Capital raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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