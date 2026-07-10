Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New $5.30 Million Investment in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 51,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,298,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company's stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the company's stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE:NVT opened at $158.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.36. nVent Electric PLC has a 52-week low of $68.90 and a 52-week high of $184.64. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $165.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.The company's revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

nVent Electric declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Saturday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVT. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $152.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $189.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on nVent Electric

Insider Activity

In other nVent Electric news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 4,094 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $677,843.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,257,472.61. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 15,942 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,282. This represents a 40.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 87,685 shares of company stock worth $14,961,768 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

See Also

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