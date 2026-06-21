Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 129,095 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,449,346 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 129,095 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.16% of Robinhood Markets worth $164,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 527.8% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

HOOD has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Loop Capital set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.36.

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Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $108.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.48. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Robinhood Markets's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Robinhood Markets

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 250,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.74 per share, with a total value of $20,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,924,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $316,858,235.98. This trade represents a 6.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 57,898 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total transaction of $5,189,397.74. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and have sold 633,484 shares valued at $47,542,923. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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